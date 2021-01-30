YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YETI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of YETI opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. YETI has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $1,466,725.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $563,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,368 shares of company stock worth $17,449,877 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,886 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after acquiring an additional 772,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,699,000 after acquiring an additional 547,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 3,934.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

