Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTRA. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,219.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 575,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,275,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

