First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $43.33.

