FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

FSK opened at $16.80 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

