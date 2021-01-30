Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

