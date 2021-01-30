Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Farmers Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,637.46. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.