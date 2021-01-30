Insider Selling: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Sells 3,797 Shares of Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.94 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTS. Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

