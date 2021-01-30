MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,468,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $90.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95.

