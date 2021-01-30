MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,130 First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 126,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

FCVT opened at $50.78 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

