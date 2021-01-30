Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $57,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $200,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $238,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

