Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cormark upped their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 90,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,684.16. Insiders have purchased 144,000 shares of company stock worth $91,808 over the last quarter.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$103.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.