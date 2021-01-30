NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter Sells 1,393 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $62,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NTGR opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 310,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 83,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

