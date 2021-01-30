NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter Sells 1,393 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $62,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NTGR opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $46.38.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.
