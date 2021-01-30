Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNI. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

NYSE:CNI opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

