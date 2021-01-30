The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 142.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,692 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 74,737 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter valued at $6,859,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

