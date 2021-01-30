Russell L. Gordon Sells 9,668 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:RPM opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.85. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 416.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.