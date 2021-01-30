Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1,089.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,142 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $73,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

