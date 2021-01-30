Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.27.

Cree stock opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $126.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Cree by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

