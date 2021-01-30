BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Up 284.9% in January

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 284.9% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BioHiTech Global stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.44. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of BioHiTech Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.