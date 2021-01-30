Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 30,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 575,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 96.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 857,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 421,281 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.