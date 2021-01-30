Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BRO stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

