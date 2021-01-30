Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after acquiring an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,358,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

NYSE OSK opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

