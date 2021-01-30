Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.73.

NYSE MA opened at $316.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total value of $8,798,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $31,959,062,749.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,248 shares of company stock valued at $192,184,106 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,422,711,000 after acquiring an additional 321,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

