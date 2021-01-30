IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.71.

IMAX stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. IMAX has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $20.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. IMAX’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 95.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IMAX by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

