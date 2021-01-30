Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $304.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $262.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.23 and its 200 day moving average is $219.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.16 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $283.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 211.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

