Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $6.55

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $5.60. Nokia shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 12,826,870 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

