Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $21.09 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

