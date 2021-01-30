Usca Ria LLC Invests $756,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Paul John Balson grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 113.6% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $52.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.