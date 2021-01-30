Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 109.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 86,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

