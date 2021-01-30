Usca Ria LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,640 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,625 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $33,702,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,886.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 392,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $59.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

