Usca Ria LLC Trims Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019,822 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,486,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,139 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

