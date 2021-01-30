Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $77.21 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $79.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

