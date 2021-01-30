Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Cut by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after buying an additional 1,062,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $43.16 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.