Berkshire Bank Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

