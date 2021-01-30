First Bank & Trust Has $29,000 Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 575.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,717,000 after buying an additional 1,311,570 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $10,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 540,124 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 61.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 363,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,487 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $243,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.