First Bank & Trust Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 808.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of COP opened at $40.03 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.