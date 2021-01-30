Insight Financial Services Takes $95,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Apple accounts for 0.1% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

