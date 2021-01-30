IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 976 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

