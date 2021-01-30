Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,592 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

