Royal Bank of Canada Raises Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $84.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $256,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

