Exane Derivatives Has $281,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Illumina were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $426.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.98 and its 200-day moving average is $345.48. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $453.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

