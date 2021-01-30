Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FBC. Raymond James increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NYSE FBC opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,706,000 after buying an additional 133,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 235,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

