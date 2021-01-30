Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FPI. B. Riley upped their price objective on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Farmland Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE FPI opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $302.61 million, a P/E ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 561.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

