Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Decreases By 64.6%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWCMY. Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of AWCMY stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

