3,427 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,427 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. 140166 started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

