Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 2,756 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 313,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average is $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,266.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $153.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

