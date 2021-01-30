Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $59.26 and last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 14038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Pentair by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

