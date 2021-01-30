Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Holdings Increased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Denison Mines were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 666,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 131,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

DNN opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 2.16. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.95 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

