Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

BLDP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.09.

BLDP opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.85 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 148,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

