Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in January

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the December 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. AlphaValue lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.21 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

