Raymond James Lowers Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $7.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUY. BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.52.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $3,893,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

